Volunteers document homeless during annual street count

ARLINGTON – While the Point In Time homeless count numbers are still…

 

Arlington Times Print Edition, Jan 28

Marysville-Pilchuck wins league title in wrestling (slide show)

ARLINGTON — The last time Marysville-Pilchuck beat Arlington in wrestling was four…

  • 2 days ago

 

Arlington girls stomp Marysville-Pilchuck in basketball

ARLINGTON — The Arlington girls basketball team improved to 6-10 beating Marysville-Pilchuck…

  • 3 days ago

 

No utility rate increase in new year

ARLINGTON - Utility ratepayers, rejoice. For the fifth-straight year, the Arlington City…

  • 1 week ago

 

Local GOP names finalists to fill County Council vacancy

EVERETT – The county Republican Party on Saturday chose three candidates to…

 

Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)

Praise to the county for considering three of our local standout leaders…

  • 4 weeks ago

 

FlashAlert system helps schools link to parents when weather is frightful

By Brian Lewis In our fast-paced society of social media and other…

  • 1 month ago

 

Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless

ARLINGTON – In recent years, Jodi Lawrence has suffered through her own…

 

Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say

MARYSVILLE – Like many churches, the Marysville Shoultes Gospel Hall doesn’t forget…

 

Christmas tree lot uprooted

MARYSVILLE – The lights are a little dimmer on the Christmas tree…

 

Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks

ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…

 

