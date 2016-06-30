- Menu
Women climbing the ladder as firefighters
ARLINGTON – Women are making a lot of gains in the job…
The Latest
After barista halts 1st attempt, robber hits 2nd coffee stand
City moves to install ‘no left turn’ signs on SR 531 near Weston school, athletic club
Police seek help to ID suspect in espresso stand robbery
6 more in running for Klein’s County Council seat
Arlington hospital in lockdown after shooting
Most Read
Print Edition
Sports
Arlington girls bested by Edmonds-Woodway in basketball
EDMONDS — The Arlington girls basketball team lost to Edmonds-Woodway 73-50 Jan.…
Arlington basketball loses to Edmonds-Woodway
ARLINGTON — The Arlington boys basketball team lost to Edmonds-Woodway 79-67 Jan.…
Opinion
Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)
Praise to the county for considering three of our local standout leaders…
Marysville police chief needs only to look next door to Arlington
The Marysville Jail is a revolving door for some people. Not only…
Life
Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless
ARLINGTON – In recent years, Jodi Lawrence has suffered through her own…
Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say
MARYSVILLE – Like many churches, the Marysville Shoultes Gospel Hall doesn’t forget…
Arlington Rotarians serve seniors at Stilly Senior Center Christmas Luncheon
Arlington Pearl Harbor survivor, 95, remembers the horror
Winners of newspapers’ Christmas Lights Contest named
Snowballs fall on Arlington holiday festival
Arlington residents take field trip to get to know their public schools
Business
Christmas tree lot uprooted
MARYSVILLE – The lights are a little dimmer on the Christmas tree…
Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks
ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…
Most Commented
City moves to install ‘no left turn’ signs on SR 531 near Weston school, athletic club | Arlington Times
Arlington police unveil new crime map to the public
Political thoughts: Demos have only themselves to blame
Arlington rejects high bids again on Haller Park bathrooms; finds solid alternative
Arlington School District hires consultant for strategic plan | Arlington Times