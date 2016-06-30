One night in Marysville’s emergency cold weather shelter

MARYSVILLE - Snohomish County and its cities and towns are preparing to…

 

Most Read

 

Print Edition

Arlington Times Print Edition, Jan 21

Recent Issues

Sports

Lakewood girls lose lead to Sehome

LAKEWOOD — The Lakewood girls basketball team started strong against Sehome leading…

  • 17 hours ago

 

Marysville Getchell and Arlington wrestlers champion at Willie C. Stewart Invite

TACOMA — The Arlington wrestling team placed second out of 14 teams…

  • 2 days ago

 

See More Sports 
News

No utility rate increase in new year

ARLINGTON - Utility ratepayers, rejoice. For the fifth-straight year, the Arlington City…

  • 5 days ago

 

Local GOP names finalists to fill County Council vacancy

EVERETT – The county Republican Party on Saturday chose three candidates to…

 

See More News 

Most Commented

Opinion

Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)

Praise to the county for considering three of our local standout leaders…

  • 4 weeks ago

 

Marysville police chief needs only to look next door to Arlington

The Marysville Jail is a revolving door for some people. Not only…

  • 1 month ago

 

See More Opinion 
Life

Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless

ARLINGTON – In recent years, Jodi Lawrence has suffered through her own…

 

Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say

MARYSVILLE – Like many churches, the Marysville Shoultes Gospel Hall doesn’t forget…

 

See More Life 
Business

Christmas tree lot uprooted

MARYSVILLE – The lights are a little dimmer on the Christmas tree…

 

Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks

ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…

 

See More Business 

 

loading...
loading...