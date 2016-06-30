web1_county-council-nominees2

3 local leaders on county council list

EVERETT – Outgoing Snohomish County Councilman Ken Klein has submitted the names…

 

web1_DSC_0588--1--copycheryltreeteaser

Christmas tree lot uprooted

 

web1_20161219_195953--1-herojoy

Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say

 

web1_stilly-sr-holiday-lunch_4976T

Arlington Rotarians serve seniors at Stilly Senior Center Christmas Luncheon

 

web1_stainton-at-chamberT

Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks

 

Most Read

 

Print Edition

Arlington Times Print Edition, Dec 31

Recent Issues

Sports
web1_DSC_0894teez

Local girls wrestling grows in popularity

ARLINGTON — Girls wrestling is growing in popularity, and the main reason…

 

See More Sports 
News
web1_rotary-holiday-baskets_5107T

Arlington Rotary donates, delivers holiday food baskets to families in need

ARLINGTON – Teams of Arlington Rotary Club members fanned out throughout the…

 

See More News 

Most Commented

Opinion
web1_Lewis-0001013-copymug

FlashAlert system helps schools link to parents when weather is frightful

  • 2 weeks ago

 

Marysville police chief needs only to look next door to Arlington

  • 2 weeks ago

 

See More Opinion 
Life
web1_web1_M1-pearlharbor-edh-161130-1200x800herotease

Arlington Pearl Harbor survivor, 95, remembers the horror

ARLINGTON — In Robert Jared Dickson’s 95 years of life, one horrific…

  • 3 weeks ago

 

web1_unnamed--1-lites

Winners of newspapers’ Christmas Lights Contest named

Sue Olsen of Marysville and Diane Kreig of Arlington are the winners…

 

See More Life 
Business
web1_DSC_0407-copymatthero

For those who like Christmas lights, but don’t like putting them up

MARYSVILLE – Many people love Christmas lights, but not too many enjoy…

 

Friday not as Black as usual

While some people in the Marysville and Arlington area woke up nursing…

 

See More Business 

 

loading...
loading...