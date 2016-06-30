- Menu
Volunteers document homeless during annual street count
ARLINGTON – While the Point In Time homeless count numbers are still…
Sports
Marysville-Pilchuck wins league title in wrestling (slide show)
ARLINGTON — The last time Marysville-Pilchuck beat Arlington in wrestling was four…
Arlington girls stomp Marysville-Pilchuck in basketball
ARLINGTON — The Arlington girls basketball team improved to 6-10 beating Marysville-Pilchuck…
News
No utility rate increase in new year
ARLINGTON - Utility ratepayers, rejoice. For the fifth-straight year, the Arlington City…
Local GOP names finalists to fill County Council vacancy
EVERETT – The county Republican Party on Saturday chose three candidates to…
Man allegedly admits to robbing espresso stands, bank
Arlington Awaits launches ‘the Sky’s the Limit’ campaign to attract new business
City OKs install of ‘no left turn’ signs on SR 531 near Weston school, athletic club
Arlington mayor says good things await in new year
Arlington: the year in review for 2016
Opinion
Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)
Praise to the county for considering three of our local standout leaders…
FlashAlert system helps schools link to parents when weather is frightful
By Brian Lewis In our fast-paced society of social media and other…
Life
Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless
ARLINGTON – In recent years, Jodi Lawrence has suffered through her own…
Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say
MARYSVILLE – Like many churches, the Marysville Shoultes Gospel Hall doesn’t forget…
Arlington Rotarians serve seniors at Stilly Senior Center Christmas Luncheon
Arlington Pearl Harbor survivor, 95, remembers the horror
Winners of newspapers’ Christmas Lights Contest named
Snowballs fall on Arlington holiday festival
Arlington residents take field trip to get to know their public schools
Business
Christmas tree lot uprooted
MARYSVILLE – The lights are a little dimmer on the Christmas tree…
Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks
ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…
