3 local leaders on county council list
EVERETT – Outgoing Snohomish County Councilman Ken Klein has submitted the names…
The Latest
Arlington honors police, volunteers, groups, citizens
2 from Arlington among county’s 4 flu deaths
Arlington police seek help in catching suspect behind bomb threat
Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless
Youth Council brainstorms ideas for Boys & Girls Club teen center
Arlington gives holiday gifts of time, hope
Most Read
Print Edition
Sports
Local girls wrestling grows in popularity
ARLINGTON — Girls wrestling is growing in popularity, and the main reason…
News
Arlington Rotary donates, delivers holiday food baskets to families in need
ARLINGTON – Teams of Arlington Rotary Club members fanned out throughout the…
Opinion
Life
Arlington Pearl Harbor survivor, 95, remembers the horror
ARLINGTON — In Robert Jared Dickson’s 95 years of life, one horrific…
Winners of newspapers’ Christmas Lights Contest named
Sue Olsen of Marysville and Diane Kreig of Arlington are the winners…
Snowballs fall on Arlington holiday festival
Arlington residents take field trip to get to know their public schools
Arlington School District moves ahead to sell 180-acre site once planned for high school
Decorative holiday candles on street poles cast final glow; new banners coming
Veterans Day parade (slide show)
Business
For those who like Christmas lights, but don’t like putting them up
MARYSVILLE – Many people love Christmas lights, but not too many enjoy…
Friday not as Black as usual
While some people in the Marysville and Arlington area woke up nursing…
Most Commented
Arlington police unveil new crime map to the public
Arlington School District hires consultant for strategic plan | Arlington Times
Political thoughts: Demos have only themselves to blame
Arlington rejects high bids again on Haller Park bathrooms; finds solid alternative
Lakewood sports getting practice in before winter season