GlideScopes latest technology for Arlington fire’s EMS toolbox
By Douglas Buell dbuell@arlingtontimes.com ARLINGTON – The Arlington Fire Department recently added…
The Latest
The bald and the beautiful: Eagle Festival lands in Arlington Feb. 3-4
Volunteers document homeless during annual street count
CVH nurses contract talks off to slow, bumpy start
Family’s faith helps them get through fire tragedy
2 Arlington men, dog rescued off steep hillside
One night in Marysville’s emergency cold weather shelter
Most Read
Print Edition
Sports
Second-half rally surges Eagles over Thunderbirds in basketball
ARLINGTON — It started tough for Arlington, but the boys basketball team…
Lakewood ends district drought
The Cougars were in a first-quarter jam until freshman Alex Jensen happened.…
News
Eagle Creek school’s Great Kindness Challenge urges community to spread kindness
ARLINGTON- Eagle Creek Elementary’s Great Kindness Challenge kicks off this week to…
The hidden story of teen drug use at home
ARLINGTON – Ever wonder how your child might hide drugs from you…
Opinion
Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)
Praise to the county for considering three of our local standout leaders…
Marysville police chief needs only to look next door to Arlington
The Marysville Jail is a revolving door for some people. Not only…
Life
Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless
ARLINGTON – In recent years, Jodi Lawrence has suffered through her own…
Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say
MARYSVILLE – Like many churches, the Marysville Shoultes Gospel Hall doesn’t forget…
Arlington Rotarians serve seniors at Stilly Senior Center Christmas Luncheon
Arlington Pearl Harbor survivor, 95, remembers the horror
Winners of newspapers’ Christmas Lights Contest named
Snowballs fall on Arlington holiday festival
Arlington residents take field trip to get to know their public schools
Business
Christmas tree lot uprooted
MARYSVILLE – The lights are a little dimmer on the Christmas tree…
Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks
ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…
