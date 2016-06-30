- Menu
One night in Marysville’s emergency cold weather shelter
MARYSVILLE - Snohomish County and its cities and towns are preparing to…
The hidden story of teen drug use at home
Women climbing the ladder as firefighters
‘Teacher Gettin’ Taught’ about homeless
No utility rate increase in new year
Man allegedly admits to robbing espresso stands, bank
Arlington Awaits launches ‘the Sky’s the Limit’ campaign to attract new business
Lakewood girls lose lead to Sehome
LAKEWOOD — The Lakewood girls basketball team started strong against Sehome leading…
Marysville Getchell and Arlington wrestlers champion at Willie C. Stewart Invite
TACOMA — The Arlington wrestling team placed second out of 14 teams…
No utility rate increase in new year
ARLINGTON - Utility ratepayers, rejoice. For the fifth-straight year, the Arlington City…
Local GOP names finalists to fill County Council vacancy
EVERETT – The county Republican Party on Saturday chose three candidates to…
Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)
Praise to the county for considering three of our local standout leaders…
Marysville police chief needs only to look next door to Arlington
The Marysville Jail is a revolving door for some people. Not only…
Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless
ARLINGTON – In recent years, Jodi Lawrence has suffered through her own…
Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say
MARYSVILLE – Like many churches, the Marysville Shoultes Gospel Hall doesn’t forget…
Arlington Rotarians serve seniors at Stilly Senior Center Christmas Luncheon
Arlington Pearl Harbor survivor, 95, remembers the horror
Winners of newspapers’ Christmas Lights Contest named
Snowballs fall on Arlington holiday festival
Arlington residents take field trip to get to know their public schools
Christmas tree lot uprooted
MARYSVILLE – The lights are a little dimmer on the Christmas tree…
Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks
ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…
