Arlington wants to open makerspace to bring tools of innovation to creative thinkers, inventors

ARLINGTON – Imagine if Arlington had a place where inventors, gadget geeks,…

 

Christmas tree lot uprooted

 

Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say

 

Sports
Cougars fall prey to Tigers

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood girls basketball coach Chris Walster knew the Cougars were…

 

Eagles best Chargers on the court

MARYSVILLE — The Arlington Eagles outlasted the Marysville Getchell Chargers 82-58 after…

 

News

Arlington police seek help in catching suspect behind bomb threat

ARLINGTON – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect…

  • 1 week ago

 

Opinion

Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)

  • 1 week ago

 

Life
Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless

 

Business
Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks

ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…

 

For those who like Christmas lights, but don’t like putting them up

MARYSVILLE – Many people love Christmas lights, but not too many enjoy…

 

