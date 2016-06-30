web1_women-firefighters-IMG_4947T

Women climbing the ladder as firefighters

ARLINGTON – Women are making a lot of gains in the job…

 

Arlington Times Print Edition, Jan 14

Arlington girls bested by Edmonds-Woodway in basketball

EDMONDS — The Arlington girls basketball team lost to Edmonds-Woodway 73-50 Jan.…

  • 3 days ago

 

Arlington basketball loses to Edmonds-Woodway

ARLINGTON — The Arlington boys basketball team lost to Edmonds-Woodway 79-67 Jan.…

  • 3 days ago

 

Arlington public schools seeks comments on draft Hazard Mitigation Plan

  • 4 days ago

 

Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)

Praise to the county for considering three of our local standout leaders…

  • 2 weeks ago

 

Marysville police chief needs only to look next door to Arlington

The Marysville Jail is a revolving door for some people. Not only…

  • 1 month ago

 

web1_DSC_0632-copylawrenceteaser

Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless

ARLINGTON – In recent years, Jodi Lawrence has suffered through her own…

 

web1_20161219_195953--1-herojoy

Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say

MARYSVILLE – Like many churches, the Marysville Shoultes Gospel Hall doesn’t forget…

 

web1_DSC_0588--1--copycheryltreeteaser

Christmas tree lot uprooted

MARYSVILLE – The lights are a little dimmer on the Christmas tree…

 

web1_stainton-at-chamberT

Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks

ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…

 

