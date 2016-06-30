web1_not-in-my-house2H

The hidden story of teen drug use at home

ARLINGTON – Ever wonder how your child might hide drugs from you…

 

Sports
Lakewood falls to No. 1 Anacortes in basketball

LAKEWOOD — The Lakewood boys basketball endured the No. 1 2A Northwest…

 

Lady Eagles lose to Snohomish in basketball; boys prevail

ARLINGTON — The Arlington girls basketball team lost to Snohomish 57-33 Jan.…

  • 2 days ago

 

News

No utility rate increase in new year

ARLINGTON - Utility ratepayers, rejoice. For the fifth-straight year, the Arlington City…

  • 20 hours ago

 

Local GOP names finalists to fill County Council vacancy

EVERETT – The county Republican Party on Saturday chose three candidates to…

 

Opinion

Praise and Raze (Dec. 31)

Praise to the county for considering three of our local standout leaders…

  • 3 weeks ago

 

Marysville police chief needs only to look next door to Arlington

The Marysville Jail is a revolving door for some people. Not only…

  • 1 month ago

 

Life
Woman on personal mission to help Arlington homeless

ARLINGTON – In recent years, Jodi Lawrence has suffered through her own…

 

Don’t forget Christ at Christmas, church members say

MARYSVILLE – Like many churches, the Marysville Shoultes Gospel Hall doesn’t forget…

 

Business
Christmas tree lot uprooted

MARYSVILLE – The lights are a little dimmer on the Christmas tree…

 

Business advice for the New Year – don’t knock over iconic landmarks

ARLINGTON – With the new year approaching, now’s a good time for…

 

